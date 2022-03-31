Kyrgios fined $35,000 for Miami Open violations

Mar 29, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) argues with chair umpire Carlos Bernardes (not pictured) after being assessed a point penalty during the first set tiebreaker against Jannik Sinner (ITA)(not pictured) in a fourth round men's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Files

March 31 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios has been fined $35,000 for his behaviour during a fourth-round loss to Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open in which he criticised the umpire and smashed his racket, the sport's governing ATP said on Thursday.

After repeatedly berating umpire Carlos Bernardes for failing to control the crowd at the Masters 1000 tournament on Tuesday, Kyrgios received a point penalty in the first set tiebreak for telling a friend in the stands he could do a better job officiating. read more

The Australian wild card then received a game penalty - putting Italian Sinner up a break at the start of the second set - after repeatedly yelling "What is unsportsmanlike?" to Bernardes, and then walked to his bench, where he whacked his racket against the court.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The ATP said Kyrgios was fined $5,000 for audible obscenity, $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $20,000 for verbal abuse.

Asked after the match about his behaviour, Kyrgios defended his character while railing against the umpire.

"He's not even going to get a slap on the wrist for his dreadful umpiring performance today. Like, he was horrendous," said the Australian.

The incident followed an outburst at Indian Wells earlier this month, where Kyrgios lost his temper after losing in the quarter-final to Rafa Nadal, smashing his racket to the ground, which then bounced up and almost hit a ball boy. read more

He apologised after the match and was fined $25,000. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.