Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Kyrgios pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event with knee pain

2 minute read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2021 Australia's Nick Kyrgios waves to the spectators after losing his match by a walkover as he sustained an injury REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian Nick Kyrgios pulled out of his first-round match with Britain's Andy Murray at the Winston-Salem Open on Sunday due to knee pain but the 26-year-old is confident he will be fit for next week's U.S. Open Grand Slam.

Kyrgios withdrew from the ATP 250 event in North Carolina in a last-minute call, with lucky loser Noah Rubin replacing him. American Rubin lost 6-2 6-0 to former world number one Murray.

World number 85 Kyrgios, who skipped the Tokyo Olympics because he did not want to play in front of empty stands, said he had been dealing with pain in his left knee in the last couple of weeks.

"With the U.S. Open just around the corner, I just didn't feel it was worth the risk of going out there and possibly making it worse, not giving myself the best shot to perform at the U.S. Open," Kyrgios told reporters.

"To play Andy Murray, a good friend and tennis icon, would have been amazing but I had to look after my body. And with the Grand Slam next week, I wanted to be more cautious.

"I am playing the U.S. Open 100%, it's not like I am finishing my season. I needed more time to get right... the best option today was to rest it."

The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12 in New York.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:24 AM UTC

Barty enjoys "awesome" U.S. Open tune-up with Cincinnati win

World number one Ash Barty will head to the U.S. Open in peak form after ending Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann's brave run with a 6-3 6-1 defeat to claim the Western and Southern Open title in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Sports
Kyrgios pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event with knee pain
Sports
Djokovic U.S. Open favourite but let's see, says in-form Zverev
Sports
MLB roundup: Miguel Cabrera blasts 500th career homer in Tigers' win
Sports
NFL roundup: Backup quarterbacks lead Browns over Giants