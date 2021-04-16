Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis edged closer to his return from injury after he was cleared for full on-court activities, coach Frank Vogel said late on Thursday.

Davis has not played since the Lakers' 122-105 defeat by the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 14 when he injured his right calf and Achilles tendon.

"He's tired of being a patient and ready to be a player again," Vogel said, adding, however, that the 28-year-old was unlikely to play in the two-game set against Utah Jazz on Saturday and Monday.

The Lakers, fifth in the Western Conference, lost 121-113 to the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

