Lakers' James in COVID-19 protocols, will miss game

Nov 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball past Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (3) during the second half at Staples Center. The Kings wins 141-137 in the triple-overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss Tuesday night's road game against the Sacramento Kings, the team said.

It is unclear whether four-time champion James had tested positive for the virus or was simply in close contact to someone who had.

James has only competed in 11 of the Lakers' 22 games this season after being sidelined with an abdominal strain and serving a one-game suspension for an on-court incident against the Detroit Piston. read more

The Lakers are currently 11-11, good for seventh in the Western Conference.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom Hogue

