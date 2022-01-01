Lamar Jackson questionable for Ravens vs. Rams

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-01 00:03:53 GMT+00:00 - Lamar Jackson could make his return from injury Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson is listed as questionable on Baltimore's injury report for the game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams despite sitting out the last two days of practice with an ongoing ankle injury.

Jackson injured the ankle in Week 14, a loss to the Cleveland Browns, and missed the past two games. The 2019 NFL MVP was limited in practice Wednesday before sitting out the following two days.

"I think he's got a chance to play on Sunday," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "We'll have to see. This time of year ... it's all hands on deck. Guys who are ready to play and can play will."

If Jackson can't go, the Ravens will turn to Tyler Huntley to start at quarterback. Huntley started in Week 15 in a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but COVID-19 forced him to miss last week's 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when third-stringer Josh Johnson took the reins.

Huntley came off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday and returned to practice.

Jackson, 24, has thrown for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games this season. He also has rushed 767 yards and two scores.

Baltimore (8-7) also ruled out two players for the Rams game: cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs, chest) and guard Ben Powers (foot). Other players deemed questionable include receiver Marquise Brown (non-COVID illness), receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee). Linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) is doubtful.

--Field Level Media

