1 minute read
Laporte gives France first stage win in this year's Tour
1/5
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CAHORS, July 22 (Reuters) - Christophe Laporte gave France their first victory in this year's Tour de France when he won the 19th stage, a 188.3-km ride from Castelnau-Magnoac on Friday.
Belgian Jasper Philipsen was second and Italy's Alberto Dainese came home third.
Laporte's Jumbo-Visma team mate, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.