Laporte gives France first stage win in this year's Tour

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 19 - Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors - France - July 22, 2022 Jumbo - Visma's Christophe Laporte celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 19 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

CAHORS, July 22 (Reuters) - Christophe Laporte gave France their first victory in this year's Tour de France when he won the 19th stage, a 188.3-km ride from Castelnau-Magnoac on Friday.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen was second and Italy's Alberto Dainese came home third.

Laporte's Jumbo-Visma team mate, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

