Sports

Lappartient elected unopposed to second term as UCI president

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO-Cycling - UCI Road World Championships - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy - September 26, 2020 UCI President David Lappartient during a press conference REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Sept 24 (Reuters) - David Lappartient has been re-elected for a four-year second term as president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), the governing body said on Friday, having stood unopposed at its congress during the Road World Championships in Belgium.

Lappartient, who took over from Britain's Brian Cookson in 2017, will remain in his role until 2025. The Frenchman, 48, was previously president of the European Cycling Union.

In his first term, Lappartient oversaw the introduction of regulations that banned Tramadol, an opiate painkiller, in March 2019 and earlier this year unveiled the six-round UCI Track Champions League aimed scheduled to begin in November.

"Sincere thanks to our National Federations for renewing their confidence in me for another four years. I look forward to working with all stakeholders in my next term as UCI President as we continue to move cycling into the future," Lappartient wrote on Twitter.

In 2016, the UCI agreed to a three-term limit for presidents.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

