Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Larry Fitzgerald on NFL future: 'I haven't decided anything'

2 minute read

Jul 8, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald meets with fans in game two of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-11 00:59:14 GMT+00:00 - Unrestricted free agent wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said he has yet to make up his mind if another season in the NFL is on his horizon.

"I haven't decided anything," Fitzgerald said Friday in an interview with ESPN. "Training camp starts in a few weeks. I'm excited, it's going to be another great year for the NFL."

Fitzgerald's former team, the Arizona Cardinals, have bolstered their wide receiver corps by selecting Purdue's Rondale Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. They also signed seven-time Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Green in March.

Fitzgerald, 37, has spent his entire NFL career with the Cardinals, who selected him with the third overall pick of the 2004 draft.

He is an All-Pro, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and the winner of the 2016 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Fitzgerald is second all-time in the NFL in receiving yards list (17,492) and receptions (1,432) behind Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice. He is the leader in touchdown receptions (121) among active players and sixth all-time. He has played in 263 games for the Cardinals.

Fitzgerald had 54 receptions for 409 yards and one touchdown in 13 games last season.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:09 AM UTCBarty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

Ash Barty joined an illustrious list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday.

SportsWashington Football Team to announce new name, logo in 2022-report
SportsBucks aim to turn around Finals momentum in front of hometown crowd
SportsDjokovic faces Berrettini hurdle in his leap towards history
SportsMektic and Pavic become first all-Croatian pair to triumph at Wimbledon