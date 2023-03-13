Late Morata goal gives Atletico dramatic win at Girona

[1/4] Soccer Football - LaLiga - Girona v Atletico Madrid - Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain - March 13, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Nacho Doce TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY















GIRONA, March 13 (Reuters) - A last-gasp goal by Alvaro Morata stretched Atletico Madrid's unbeaten LaLiga run to nine matches as they beat Girona 1-0 on Monday to strengthen their grip on third place in the standings.

Atletico moved to 48 points after seizing their opportunity to move three points clear of Real Sociedad in the race to finish third after the Basque side drew 1-1 with Mallorca on Sunday.

Girona, who had previously lost only one of their last eight home games in LaLiga, are in 12th place on 30 points, four points above relegation zone.

Atletico failed to score until stoppage time when substitute Morata bundled the ball in at the far post from a corner, but they suffered some anxious moments as the goal was disallowed for offside before VAR overturned the decision.

"For me (the goal) was very clear... the VAR has given it to me so I'm happy," said Morata, who scored his 10th league goal this season.

"I am here to help the team. I want to play, like everyone else, but I'm very happy with my work and my attitude. It's not easy to come in and do well. I hope we continue in this form. We are strong if we are together."

Atletico host relegation-threatened Valencia on Saturday, while Girona play at Rayo Vallecano.

Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar











