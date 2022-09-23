Laver Cup match briefly halted after protester sets arm on fire on court

Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 23, 2022 A protester lights a fire on the court during the match between Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Team World's Diego Schwartzman Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 23 (Reuters) - A man ran on to the court in London's O2 Arena and set his arm on fire on Friday to protest the use of private jets in Britain, briefly halting the Laver Cup meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman.

Security personnel acted quickly to drag the man off the court before play resumed following a quick check of the surface which was not damaged during the bizarre incident.

British media reported that the protestor was a member of the End UK Private Jets group, which claims "carbon emissions in 2022 are genocide."

Tsitsipas went on to win the match 6-2 6-1 to give Team Europe a 2-0 lead over the Rest Of The World in the competition after Casper Ruud had earlier beaten Jack Sock 6-4 5-7 10-7.

Swiss great Roger Federer is due to take to the court later in the day for the final match of his career, with the 41-year-old partnering his great rival Rafa Nadal to face the American duo of Sock and Frances Tiafoe. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.