Skip to main content

Sports

League commissioner hopes Irving changes his mind over COVID-19 vaccine

2 minute read

Jun 5, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after making a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter of game one in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 19 (Reuters) - National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner Adam Silver hopes Kyrie Irving will eventually get vaccinated and said he respects New York City's COVID-19 regulations that have put the Brooklyn Nets guard's season under doubt.

Irving said last week he was "being true to what feels good" by choosing not to get vaccinated after the Brooklyn Nets decided he will not be allowed to practice or play with them until he complies with New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. read more

A New York mandate requires proof of at least one shot of the vaccine to enter large indoor spaces.

"I hope that Kyrie, despite how strongly he feels about the vaccination, ultimately decides to get vaccinated because I'd love to see him play basketball this season," Silver told reporters on the eve of the new season which begins on Tuesday.

"This is between Irving and New York City right now," he added. "This is not a league issue... but I think it would have been best for everyone if every player were vaccinated."

The NBA was unable to make the vaccine mandatory for players in negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association, but Silver said around 96% of players have been vaccinated.

NBA players who are not vaccinated will have to comply with a long list of restrictions to take part in the new season, according to a memo obtained by Reuters last month. read more

Asked if Irving's situation was fair, Silver said: "I'm not sure if fair is the right way to approach it because there's nothing fair about this virus.

"It's indiscriminate in terms of who it impacts, and I think it's perfectly appropriate that New York and other cities have passed laws that require people who both work and visit arenas to be vaccinated."

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 4:43 AM UTC

No special deals to allow unvaccinated players at Australian Open: official

Australia's Victoria state will not do special deals with unvaccinated athletes to allow them to compete at major events, an official said on Tuesday, putting Novak Djokovic's Australian Open title defence and bid for the Grand Slam record in doubt.

Sports
League suspends Evander Kane for 21 games for COVID-19 violations
Sports
Chen says he has grown since disappointing Pyeongchang Games
Sports
Brisbane 2032 Games spend likely to exceed A$5bn - Minister
Sports
Team USA to have plenty of mental health support in Beijing