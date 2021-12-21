League, players' body agree early holiday break amid COVID-19 cases

Dec 17, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; A general overall view of the Honda Center during the NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Arizona Coyotes. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) and its players' body have agreed to begin their holiday break after Tuesday's matches, they said in a joint statement.

The regular season schedule is set to resume on Dec. 27, they added in Monday's statement.

Several teams in the league have been affected by the spread of COVID-19. It was originally set to shut down from Friday to Sunday for Christmas.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

