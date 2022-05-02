League says review shows no evidence former Browns coach encouraged to lose

Dec 31, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson watches his team in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

May 2 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) said an independent review could not substantiate former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson's claims that the team provided incentives to lose games.

Jackson said in February he was offered incentives to lose during his tenure in Cleveland from 2016-2018. He was fired midway through the 2018 season with a 3-36-1 record during his time with the team. read more

The NFL said on Monday the 60-day independent review showed "no evidence" that team owners or personnel incentivized losses in order to secure a better position in the annual draft.

The league said Jackson initially agreed to meet with investigators but ultimately did not. Reuters was unable to reach him for comment.

The Browns previously denied allegations they encouraged their coaches to lose games.

Jackson's claims came on the heels of similar allegations made by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who was fired in January despite producing winning records in the past two seasons.

Flores and two other Black coaches are suing the league and its 32 teams for discrimination when filling coaching and senior management jobs. In his complaint, Flores said he was offered $100,000 to lose games by team owner Stephen Ross. The Dolphins have denied the allegations. read more

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Chris Reese

