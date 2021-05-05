The 1984 Olympic Light Heavyweight Gold Medal awarded to Yugoslavian boxer Anton Josipovic is pictured ahead of the upcoming "Sports: Legends" auction in Culver City, California, U.S., May 3, 2021. Picture taken May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A high-school basketball jersey worn by LeBron James on a famous Sports Illustrated cover will go up for auction in July among 500 other pieces of sports memorabilia, Julien's Auctions said on Wednesday.

James was 17 when he wore the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School jersey on a 2002 cover of Sports Illustrated magazine under the title "The Chosen One." He soon went straight from the school to become the first overall pick in the National Basketball Association draft and has won four NBA championships.

"It is a very unique, interesting item that is considered the holy grail of items for the LeBron James collection," said Kendall Capps, sports director for Julien's Auctions.

The green-and-white jersey is expected to sell for between $400,000 and $600,000, according to estimates from the auction house. The auction will take place live in Beverly Hills on July 17 and 18. Bidders can also participate online.

Other items that will be offered include boots signed and worn by late Argentine soccer superstar Diego Maradona during his 1983-84 season with Barcelona, and a jersey he wore during a 1990 World Cup match against Brazil. The items are expected to fetch between $40,000 and $60,000 each.

Maradona died in November at age 60.

The auction also includes a Michael Jordan NBA rookie trading card, jerseys worn by the late NBA player Kobe Bryant and a golf glove signed and worn by Tiger Woods.

The items will go on display at a public exhibition in Beverly Hills from July 12 to July 16.

