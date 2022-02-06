1 minute read
LeBron James (knee) to play against Knicks
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (knee) will return to action Saturday night against the New York Knicks after a five-game absence.
James' availability for the game was a game-time decision, based on how he felt during pregame warmups.
The Lakers went 1-4 in his absence.
A four-time NBA MVP and 18-time All-Star, James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season.
