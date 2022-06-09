LeBron James says he hopes to own team in Las Vegas

Apr 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watches game action against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

June 9 (Reuters) - Four-times NBA champion LeBron James is ready to bet big on Las Vegas, with ambitions of installing a National Basketball Association franchise in Sin City.

"I wanna own a team," James said in a clip from his HBO television show "The Shop" that circulated on social media on Thursday. "I want a team in Vegas."

The episode is expected to air on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The 37-year-old James is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season, after which he will become a free agent, though he has already begun to test the waters of professional team ownership.

In March 2021, the 18-times All-Star became a part owner of Major League Baseball's (MLB) Boston Red Sox, after he joined Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as a partner.

FSG also owns English Premier League soccer club Liverpool.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.