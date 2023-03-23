LeBron says no return date from foot injury















LOS ANGELES, March 23 (Reuters) - LA Lakers' forward LeBron James said there was no timetable for his return from the foot injury he suffered last month and refuted an earlier report on Thursday that stated he was hoping to take the court again on April 5.

The Lakers are currently fighting for their playoff lives and, with nine games left, sit in 10th place in the Western Conference.

"There wasn't an evaluation today and there hasn't been any target date for my return," James tweeted.

"I'm just working around the clock, every day (3X a day) to give myself to best chance of coming back full strength whenever that is. God bless y'all sources. I speak for myself!"

An ESPN report citing sources said the future Hall of Famer was pushing to return for the Lakers' final three games of season vs. Clippers, Suns and Jazz.

The Lakers have gone 7-5 since James suffered the injury during a come-from-behind win over the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 26.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles











