Leclerc crashes out of French Grand Prix while leading

Formula One F1 - French Grand Prix - Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France - July 23, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrates after qualifying on pole REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

July 24 (Reuters) - Ferrari's title contender Charles Leclerc crashed out of the French Formula One Grand Prix while leading from pole position on Sunday.

The Monegasque driver spun and crashed off into the tyre barrier mid-corner at Le Beausset, the 11th turn, on the 18th of 53 scheduled laps.

It was Leclerc's third retirement while leading a race this season after Spain and Azerbaijan.

Leclerc went into the race second in the championship, 38 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who took over at the front in France.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Hugh Lawson

