Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole for Spanish GP

Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - May 21, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BARCELONA, May 21 (Reuters) - Formula One world championship leader Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with main rival Max Verstappen qualifying alongside on the front row for Red Bull.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz will line up in third place on Sunday for Ferrari with George Russell taking the fourth slot for Mercedes.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Hugh Lawson

