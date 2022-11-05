Ledecky breaks 800m freestyle short-course world record

[1/2] Nov 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; United States Katie Ledecky walks off the poo deck after competing in the 200 meter freestyle swim during the FINA Swimming World Cup finals on Friday, Nov 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; at Indiana University Natatorium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports















Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ten-times Olympic medallist Katie Ledecky broke her second world record in just over a week on Saturday, beating the all-time women's short-course time in the 800 metres freestyle at the Indianapolis FINA World Cup meeting on Saturday.

The American led from the start and finished in 7:57.42, shaving nearly two seconds off the previous mark set by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte in 2013.

Canadian Summer McIntosh took second in 8:07.12.

Ledecky, who earned her third straight Olympic gold in the 800m freestyle in Tokyo last year, the short-course world record in the 1,500 metres freestyle by nearly 10 seconds the previous Saturday.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.