Leeds' problems deepen with home defeat by Fulham

LEEDS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Leeds United sank to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them in the relegation zone and heaping more pressure on coach Jesse Marsch.

Leeds, who are without a league win since August, are 18th in the standings on nine points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Fulham meanwhile climbed up to seventh on 18.

The home side went ahead in the 20th minute with a close-ranged header from Spanish forward Rodrigo but Fulham responded four minutes later when Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home from an Andreas Pereira corner to score his ninth goal of the season.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Leeds had the bulk of the chances in an entertaining second period as both sides went in search of a winner, with Luke Ayling, Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson and substitute Patrick Bamford all squandering promising opportunities.

Fulham also wasted two clear efforts but took the lead in the 74th minute when full-back Bobby Decordova-Reid headed in another cross from Pereira.

The goal led to Leeds fans quickly turning on American coach Marsch, some chanting "You're getting sacked in the morning". The anger in the stadium rose further when Willian struck Fulham's third goal in the 83rd after the visitors had run the hosts' defence ragged.

Substitute Crysencio Summerville gave Leeds hope of a fightback when he slid to poke the ball home in added time, but it was too little, too late for Marsch's side.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Richard Martin, Editing by William Maclean











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.