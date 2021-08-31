Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Leeds sign winger James from Manchester United on permanent deal

2 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group A - Italy v Wales - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - June 20, 2021 Wales' Daniel James during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Leeds United have signed Welsh winger Daniel James from Manchester United on a five-year deal, the Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the transfer was worth 24 million pounds ($33.11 million).

"It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal," said Victor Orta, director of football at Leeds.

"As a player we feel Daniel is an excellent fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team, he is quick, direct and works hard -- we look forward to him joining up with the squad, finally!"

James was signed by United in 2019 from Swansea City for some 18 million pounds and made 33 league appearances in his debut season but the 23-year-old has seen his playing time reduced since.

With the Old Trafford club signing Jadon Sancho for 85 million euros ($100.51 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo making his return, James's chances of nailing a spot in the starting lineup were slim.

Leeds are 15th in the standings after three games and host Liverpool on Sept. 12 in their first game after the international break.

($1 = 0.7249 pounds)($1 = 0.8457 euros)

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon

