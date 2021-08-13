Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Leeds winger Raphinha called up for Brazil World Cup qualifiers

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Leeds United v Real Betis - Loughborough University Stadium, Loughborough, Britain - July 31, 2021 Leeds United's Raphinha Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Leeds United winger Raphinha was called up by Brazil for the first time on Friday and will join the squad for September’s triple header of World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Argentina and Peru.

“We’ve been following Raphinha for a long time, since Leeds were promoted to the top tier,” coach Tite said. “He has a real talent for dribbling. He scores important goals, decisive goals and we analyse that kind of thing a lot. He brings us pace and skill.”

Six players from the Brazil team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics were also included in the squad, including the 38-year-old Dani Alves and newcomer Claudinho, who recently completed a move from Red Bull Bragantino to Zenit St Petersburg.

Brazil are away to Chile on Sept. 2 and Argentina on Sept. 5 and then face Peru at home on Sept 9.

The five times world champions top the South American qualifying group with six wins from six games.

Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 10:24 AM UTC

Japan PM Suga urges travel curbs as COVID-19 cases surge before Paralympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday urged people to refrain from travelling as COVID-19 cases spiked to new records in Tokyo and nationwide, heaping pressure on the medical system.

Sports
MLB roundup: Walk-off win for White Sox at Field of Dreams
Sports
Fans barred from U.S. Open qualifying matches due to COVID-19
Sports
Too early for Messi to take the field, says Pochettino
Sports
Jacobs left smiling as media focus turns to British doping case