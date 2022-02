Leicester fan charged with assault after Forest incident

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Nottingham Forest v Leicester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - February 6, 2022 A Leicester City fan is detained by stewards after invading the pitch REUTERS/Craig Brough

Feb 7 (Reuters) - A Leicester City fan who was arrested for clashing with Nottingham Forest players during their FA Cup fourth-round game at the weekend has been charged with multiple counts of assault, Nottinghamshire Police said on Monday.

Cameron Toner, 19, ran onto the pitch and attacked Forest players while they were celebrating their third goal in a shock 4-1 win over the holders at the City Ground on Sunday.

"(Toner) has been charged with three counts of common assault and going onto a playing area at a football match," the police said in a statement.

"He has been released on conditional bail, including a condition not to attend any football stadium on the date of any live football match."

Leicester condemned the incident and handed a lifetime ban to Toner, who will appear at the Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Feb. 24.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

