Leicester fan gets four months in jail for assault on Forest players

Feb 24 (Reuters) - A Leicester City supporter who assaulted three Nottingham Forest players during the sides' FA Cup fourth-round match has been sentenced to four months in prison and banned from attending soccer games for 10 years, the prosecutors said on Thursday.

Cameron Toner, 19, ran onto the pitch and attacked Forest players while they were celebrating their third goal in a shock 4-1 win over the holders at the City Ground on Feb. 6. read more

Toner, who was charged with three counts of common assault and going onto a playing area at a football match, pleaded guilty to the charges at the Nottingham Magistrates Court on Friday.

"Cameron Toner committed an act of unprovoked violence in front of thousands and in doing so left the criminal justice system no option but to prevent him from attending future matches," said Marianne Connally from the Crown Prosecution Service.

The court ruled that Toner had been drinking before the game, adding that it was "a determined attack" on Forest players. Leicester had condemned the incident and banned Toner for life.

