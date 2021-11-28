Leicester fire four goals past Watford in winter wonderland

LEICESTER, England, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Leicester City beat Watford 4-2 in the Premier League amid heavy snowfall which reduced visibility and made playing conditions difficult at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The match began in relatively clear conditions and Leicester took an early lead from a Watford error when William Troost-Ekong ducked under a long ball, allowing Leicester's James Maddison to sneak in behind and beat keeper Daniel Bachmann.

Watford levelled 14 minutes later after Emmanuel Dennis was tripped in the box by Wilfred Ndidi and Joshua King made no mistake in beating Kasper Schmeichel from the spot.

But as the snowfall got heavier, Jamie Vardy fired the home side ahead with two goals in eight minutes, both created by Maddison, first chipping the onrushing Bachmann before cleverly heading home from the near post at a corner kick.

A blanket of snow turned the lush green pitch white in the second half and as the visibility fell Dennis nicked the ball off a back-tracking Timothy Castagne on the hour mark to go one-on-one with Schmeichel, making it 3-2 with a controlled finish.

However, Leicester restored their two-goal cushion minutes later when Harvey Barnes skipped forward on a counter-attack and squared the ball for Ademola Lookman to tap into an empty net.

The win takes Leicester up to provisional ninth place on 18 points from 13 games, while Watford stay 16th on 13 points.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

