Leicester sign Brazilian Tete
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Leicester City have signed Brazilian winger Tete on a deal until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
He joins Leicester after a spell with Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais following the suspension of his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk.
A FIFA ruling last year allowed all foreign players based in Ukraine to suspend their contracts. Tete will return to Shakhtar on July 1.
The 22-year-old has made 17 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, scoring six times and contributing three assists, and he has represented Brazil at Under-20 and Under-23 level.
He will be available for Leicester, who are 14th in the table, when they play Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Saturday.
