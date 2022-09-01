Leicester sign defender Faes as replacement for Fofana

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Reims - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - August 7, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik in action with Stade de Reims' Wout Faes REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Leicester City have signed Belgium defender Wout Faes from French club Stade de Reims on a five-year-deal, subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Thursday's transfer deadline day.

Faes, who was named Reims' player of the season for 2021-22, will join Leicester as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea this week.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Belgium in the Nations League in June this year.

Faes is Leicester's second summer signing after they signed Alex Smithies as a backup goalkeeper on a free transfer.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.