Leicester to sign defender Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen















Jan 20 (Reuters) - FC Copenhagen have agreed to sell defender Victor Kristiansen to Leicester City, the Danish Superliga club announced on Friday.

The 20-year-old will join the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee, but British and Danish media reported it would be for about 17 million pounds ($21.07 million).

Leicester are 15th in the league with 17 points, two points above the relegation zone.

($1 = 0.8067 pounds)

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar











