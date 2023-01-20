Leicester to sign defender Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen

Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Group F - FC Copenhagen v Lincoln Red Imps - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - September 30, 2021 FC Copenhagen's Victor Kristiansen in action with Lincoln Red Imps' Alan Araiza Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

Jan 20 (Reuters) - FC Copenhagen have agreed to sell defender Victor Kristiansen to Leicester City, the Danish Superliga club announced on Friday.

The 20-year-old will join the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee, but British and Danish media reported it would be for about 17 million pounds ($21.07 million).

Leicester are 15th in the league with 17 points, two points above the relegation zone.

($1 = 0.8067 pounds)

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar

