Leipzig hang on to last Champions League spot

BIELEFELD, Germany, May 14 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig scored in added time through Willi Orban to snatch a 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday and secure their Champions League berth with a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga as their opponents were relegated.

Leipzig needed at least a point to make sure of a top-four place, but their job was made easier after Freiburg lost 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen to fall short on the last matchday.

Janni Serra scored for Arminia in the 70th minute, but Orban headed in from a free kick to earn his side a point.

Leipzig will join champions Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and third-placed Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Union Berlin completed their sensational season with a 3-2 over VfL Bochum to finish fifth on 57 points, one behind Leipzig, and secure a spot in the Europa League.

In a drama-filled last matchday Cologne conceded a stoppage-time goal at VfB Stuttgart to go 2-1 down but still end up in the Europa Conference League.

Stuttgart's last-gasp goal kept them up for another season, sending Hertha Berlin into a relegation playoff.

Arminia remained in 17th and will join Greuther Fuerth in the second division.

Two coaches said they would be leaving their clubs, with Borussia Moenchengbadach's Adi Huetter announcing the decision following his team's 5-1 win over Hoffenheim. Gladbach finished outside the European spots in 10th place.

Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl told reporters he was stepping down after their 2-1 win over relegated Fuerth.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Ed Osmond

