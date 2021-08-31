Leipzig snap up Moriba from Barca

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Eibar v FC Barcelona - Ipurua Municipal Stadium, Eibar, Spain - May 22, 2021 FC Barcelona's Ilaix Moriba reacts REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

LEIPZIG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig have signed Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba on a five-year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Barca said the deal was worth 16 million euros ($25.97 million) and could rise to 22 million ($25.98 million), with the Catalans reserving the right to 10% of any future sale.

Moriba, 18, broke into the Barcelona first team towards the end of last season, making 14 LaLiga appearances for Ronald Koeman's side.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Ilaix Moriba for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future," the LaLiga club said in a statement.

A graduate of the club's famed La Masia academy, there were high hopes for Moriba in Catalonia.

However, a breakdown in negotiations over a new contract, with his deal due to expire at the end of this season, saw him frozen out, with Koeman and Barca president Joan Laporta being publicly critical of the player's attitude in recent weeks.

