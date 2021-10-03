Skip to main content

Levante sack manager Lopez after poor start

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Levante - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - January 30, 2021 Levante coach Paco Lopez

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Levante coach Paco Lopez has become the first LaLiga managerial casualty of the season after the club announced on Sunday that he had been sacked following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Mallorca.

Levante are third from bottom of the table with four points from eight games, having not won in the league this season, and stand two points behind Granada and the safety zone.

The 54-year-old Lopez took over in March 2018 after being promoted from B team coach following the dismissal of Juan Ramon Muniz and was then offered the post.

Lopez led the Granotes to the Copa del Rey semi-finals last season where they lost to Athletic Bilbao after extra time.

