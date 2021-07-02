Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Lightning's Alex Killorn ruled out for Game 3 vs. Habs

Jun 28, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) controls the puck against the Montreal Canadiens in the second period of game one of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-02 15:50:18 GMT+00:00 - Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn has been ruled out of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, head coach Jon Cooper announced Friday morning.

Cooper said he will implement the same lineup from Wednesday's 3-1 win in Game 2 over the Montreal Canadiens. That meant Tyler Johnson ascended from the fourth to the second line and Mathieu Joseph was inserted into the lineup for the Lightning, who hold a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series.

Game 3 is in Montreal on Friday.

Killorn injured his left leg while blocking a shot from Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry in the second period of Tampa Bay's 5-1 win in the series opener on Monday.

Killorn, 31, recorded 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 56 games during the regular season. He is fourth on the team with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 19 games so far in the postseason.

