Lille sign midfielder Ben Arfa on free transfer
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Lille have signed midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa on a free transfer, with the former France international signing a six-month contract, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old, who previously played for Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, had been without a club after leaving Girondins de Bordeaux at the end of last season.
Ben Arfa played 15 times for France, scoring twice.
Champions Lille are 10th in Ligue 1 on 29 points after 20 matches. They host Lorient later on Wednesday.
Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge
