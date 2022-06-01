Lingard to leave Manchester United at the end of June

June 1 (Reuters) - Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Lingard, an academy graduate, will end his 20-year association with the club having initially joined their Under-9s team in 2001. The England international, who made his United debut in 2014, scored 35 goals in more than 200 appearances.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

