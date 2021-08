Soccer Football - Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain - Paris, France - August 10, 2021 Lionel Messi waves from the balcony of the Royal Monceau Hotel REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with French soccer powerhouse Paris St Germain, with an option for a third year, the club said on Tuesday.

