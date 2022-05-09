Lions sign No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson to $35.7M deal

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the second overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

May 9 - The Detroit Lions signed No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson to his slotted rookie contract, a four-year deal worth a guaranteed $35.7 million, his agent said Monday.

It includes a signing bonus of $23.2 million. The Lions have a fifth-year option, standard for agreements with NFL first-round picks.

Hutchinson is signed in time for the Lions' rookie minicamp this weekend.

The Lions also reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year deal with seventh-round pick Chase Lucas. The cornerback signed a contract worth $3.76 million.

The Lions drafted defensive players with six of their picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

