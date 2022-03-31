Factbox: List of countries that have qualified for 2022 World Cup

The tournament's official logo for the 2022 Qatar World Cup is seen on the wall of an amphitheater, in Doha, Qatar, September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoun

March 31 (Reuters) - List of countries that have qualified for the 32-team World Cup in Qatar this year:

AFRICA

Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia.

ASIA

Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar (as hosts), Saudi Arabia.

The United Arab Emirates will face Australia in a playoff in June, with the winner taking on Peru for another berth in Qatar.

EUROPE

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland.

Wales will play Scotland or Ukraine to decide the final qualifier from Europe.

NORTH, CENTRAL AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

Canada, Mexico, United States.

Costa Rica will face New Zealand in a playoff for a spot in Qatar.

OCEANIA

New Zealand won the Oceania qualifying tournament to claim the region's place in the intercontinental playoff.

SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay.

Peru finished fifth and will play the UAE or Australia for a spot in Qatar.

Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

