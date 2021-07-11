Factbox: List of European Championship winners

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020 Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

July 11 (Reuters) - List of European Championship winners since the tournament began in 1960 after Italy beat England on penalties in Sunday's final at Wembley:

YEAR VENUE WINNERS RUNNERS-UP SCORE

2021 London Italy England 1-1 aet

(Italy won 3-2 on penalties)

2016 Paris Portugal France 1-0

2012 Kiev Spain Italy 4-0

2008 Vienna Spain Germany 1-0

2004 Lisbon Greece Portugal 1-0

2000 Rotterdam France Italy 2-1*

(after golden goal extra time)

1996 London Germany Czech Republic 2-1*

(after golden goal extra time)

1992 Gothenburg Denmark Germany 2-0

1988 Munich Netherlands USSR 2-0

1984 Paris France Spain 2-0

1980 Rome West Germany Belgium 2-1

1976 Belgrade Czechoslovakia West Germany 2-2 aet

(Czechoslovakia won 5-3 on penalties)

1972 Brussels West Germany USSR 3-0

1968 Rome Italy Yugoslavia 2-0*

(replay at Stadio Olimpico after 1-1 aet)

1964 Madrid Spain USSR 2-1

1960 Paris USSR Yugoslavia 2-1 aet

The following nations have won the European Championship:

3-Germany (two as West Germany), Spain

2-France, Italy

1-Russia (as USSR), Czech Republic (as Czechoslovakia), Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, Portugal

