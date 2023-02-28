Factbox: List of narrowest victories by runs in tests
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of the narrowest victories by runs in test cricket:
* West Indies defeated Australia by one run in Adelaide in January 1993
* New Zealand defeated England by one run in Wellington in February 2023
* England defeated Australia by two runs in Birmingham in August 2005
* Australia defeated England by three runs in Manchester in July 1902
* England defeated Australia by three runs in Melbourne in December 1982
* New Zealand defeated Pakistan by four runs in Abu Dhabi in November 2018
* South Africa defeated Australia by five runs in Sydney in January 1994
