Factbox: List of narrowest victories by runs in tests

England's Harmison celebrates victory against Australia with team mates in the second test of The Ashes ...
England's Harmison celebrates victory against Australia with team mates in the second test of The Ashes series in Birmingham, central England, August 7, 2005. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of the narrowest victories by runs in test cricket:

* West Indies defeated Australia by one run in Adelaide in January 1993

* New Zealand defeated England by one run in Wellington in February 2023

* England defeated Australia by two runs in Birmingham in August 2005

* Australia defeated England by three runs in Manchester in July 1902

* England defeated Australia by three runs in Melbourne in December 1982

* New Zealand defeated Pakistan by four runs in Abu Dhabi in November 2018

* South Africa defeated Australia by five runs in Sydney in January 1994

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next