Factbox: List of teams that won a test after follow-on
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of teams that won a test match after being made to follow on:
2023: New Zealand won by one run against England on Feb. 28 in Wellington
2001: India won by 171 runs against Australia on March 11 in Kolkata
1981: England won by 18 runs against Australia on July 16 in Leeds
1894: England won by 10 runs against Australia on Dec. 14 in Sydney
Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford
