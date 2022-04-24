Liverpool back on Man City's tail after derby win over Everton

LIVERPOOL, England, April 24 (Reuters) - Divock Origi came off the bench to prove the difference as Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-0 win over Everton in a feisty Merseyside derby on Sunday to close the gap at the top of the Premier League standings back to one point.

As well as keeping Liverpool in the title chase, just a point behind leaders Manchester City, the result also left Frank Lampard's Everton inside the relegation zone, in 18th place, two points behind Burnley, who have played one game more.

With City opening up a four-point lead over Liverpool at the top with a 5-1 demolition of Watford on Saturday, Juergen Klopp's side struggled to break down Everton in a bad-tempered first half at Anfield.

Everton continued to hold their own in a raucous derby atmosphere until, with the first shot on target from either side in the match, Scottish fullback Andy Robertson headed his team in front in the 62nd minute.

Mohamed Salah combined with substitute Origi before floating a cross to Robertson, who headed past the diving Jordan Pickford.

Demarai Gray then went within inches of a stunning equaliser before substitute Origi finally ended all hope of an Everton comeback with a goal five minutes from time to put the game to bed.

Luis Diaz tried a bicycle kick volley from a Jordan Henderson cross and the ball bounced to Origi, who headed home from close range.

The Belgian, a fringe player for most of his time at Anfield, has now scored six goals in nine Merseyside Premier League clashes.

His introduction with Diaz, when the game was goalless proved to be a masterstroke by Klopp.

A 12th win in their last 13 league games, which was much tougher to come by than many expected, moved Liverpool on to 79 points from 33 matches, one behind City, who must slip-up if Liverpool are to win back their Premier League crown.

Liverpool face a Champions League semi-final, first leg, at home to Villarreal on Wednesday and Robertson was relieved that they had found a way to get the derby won.

"It was tough, we started playing their game and not our own game. We weren't at our best. We had to focus on ourselves and be patient and create chances," said the Scottish left back.

"Everton are fighting for every point they can get. We didn't create anything first half. We had to be patient and fortunately we got the goals. My first at the Kop end, it was an amazing feeling, I'm really pleased with all our contributions today and now we've got a tough week ahead," he said.

Everton can take heart from a spirited performance, but their away form leaves them facing a real battle for top flight survival -- the Toffees have lost eight consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time since 1948.

"We stuck in. We stuck together. It was a good performance for a lot of the game but they showed their quality in the end," said winger Anthony Gordon.

Burnley's 1-0 win over Wolves left Everton in 18th place on 29 points from 32 games with the Clarets on 31 points from 33 games.

Reporting by Peter Hall Editing by Toby Davis

