Liverpool to face Crystal Palace in pre-season friendly in Singapore

April 26 (Reuters) - Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in Singapore as part of their pre-season tour of Asia in July, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Liverpool will meet Palace at the Singapore National Stadium on July 15, three days after facing Manchester United in Thailand. read more

"The Reds previously visited Singapore for two hugely successful games in 2001 and 2009, and an open training session in 2011, and are returning to Asia for the first time since 2017," Liverpool said in a statement.

Asia and Australia were regular stops for major European clubs before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea attracting huge crowds for lucrative friendlies.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.