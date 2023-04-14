Liverpool fined for player conduct in loss to Man City

[1/3] Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Fabinho remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo















April 14 (Reuters) - Liverpool have been fined 37,500 pounds ($46,908.75) by the Football Association after their players surrounded the referee during this month's 4-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City.

Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

"The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and do not behave in a way which is improper," the FA said in a statement on Friday.

"An independent regulatory commission imposed Liverpool FC's fine following a subsequent hearing."

($1 = 0.7994 pounds)

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar











