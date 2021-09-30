Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Man City game

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - Liverpool v AC Milan - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 15, 2021 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Sunday's home Premier League game against champions Manchester City due to a muscle injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was absent for Liverpool's 5-1 win over Porto in the Champions League and omitted from England's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary. read more

Klopp expects Alexander-Arnold to return after the international break along with midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who is recovering from a calf injury.

"... They are doing well but they won't have enough time for being back against City," said the German.

"But we have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them and yeah, after the international break the boys will be back I think."

Liverpool, who drew 3-3 with Brentford in the league last weekend, top the table with 14 points. City are a point behind in second.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

