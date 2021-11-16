Liverpool's Elliott resumes light training after serious ankle injury

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 30, 2021 Liverpool's Harvey Elliott before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott returned to light training on Monday, two months after he underwent an operation to repair a dislocated ankle.

Elliott suffered a fracture dislocation in Liverpool's 3-0 Premier League win at Leeds United on Sept. 12 following a tackle from Pascal Struijk.

The 18-year-old had to be taken off on a stretcher in that game before he was taken to the hospital.

Elliott was pictured running on the grass on Monday for the first time since his injury as Liverpool prepare for Saturday's home game against Arsenal.

The Merseyside club are fourth in the Premier League on 22 points after 11 games, four points behind leaders Chelsea.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry

