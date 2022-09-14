London Marathon to include non-binary option

Athletics - London Marathon - London, Britain - October 3, 2021 Runners reacts at the end of the race Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The public ballot for next year's London Marathon will have a non-binary gender option for the first time, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

All potential runners in the mass participation event will have three gender options when the ballot opens on Oct. 1 -- male, female and non-binary.

The elite races, which all operate under World Athletics rules, will not offer a non-binary gender option.

"This is a significant step forward for the TCS London Marathon as we continue our journey to make our event truly inclusive," Event Director Hugh Brasher said.

"We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone."

The change has been implemented following an extensive review and consultation period by London Marathon Events (LME) aimed at making the event the most "diverse, equitable and inclusive" marathon in the world, the statement added.

The London Marathon's announcement comes the day after the Boston Marathon also said it would have a non-binary option for those signing up for next year's race.

Next year's London Marathon takes place on April 23.

The three gender options (male, female and non-binary) will be offered to all participants registering for the mass participation element of the London Marathon via other entry routes, including charity entries.

