Long jump champion Gayle fails to advance at worlds
EUGENE, Ore., July 15 (Reuters) - Jamaican long jumper Tajay Gayle's title defence at the World Championships came to an abrupt end on Friday after he committed three fouls in qualification in Eugene, Oregon.
The 25-year-old from Kingston had not jumped past 8m this year and reportedly suffered a bone bruise weeks earlier.
He was unable to record a legal jump at Hayward Field, missing out on a spot in Saturday's final.
Reporting by Amy Tennery in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Peter Rutherford
