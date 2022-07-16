Long jump champion Gayle fails to advance at worlds

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's Long Jump - Qualification - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 15, 2022 Jamaica's Tajay Gayle in action during the men's long jump qualification REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

EUGENE, Ore., July 15 (Reuters) - Jamaican long jumper Tajay Gayle's title defence at the World Championships came to an abrupt end on Friday after he committed three fouls in qualification in Eugene, Oregon.

The 25-year-old from Kingston had not jumped past 8m this year and reportedly suffered a bone bruise weeks earlier.

He was unable to record a legal jump at Hayward Field, missing out on a spot in Saturday's final.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Peter Rutherford

