Longtime MLB executive Roland Hemond dies at 92

2021-12-14 00:23:21 GMT+00:00 - Longtime MLB executive Roland Hemond, who served as general manager for both the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles, died Monday at 92.

Known for a positive and gregarious nature, Hemond also served as senior executive vice president for the Arizona Diamondbacks and was in a scouting director role for both the Milwaukee Braves and then California Angels.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 as the recipient of the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award, Hemond was also instrumental in the development of the Arizona Fall League, which gives top prospects the chance to further showcase their talents at the end of the traditional minor league season.

"Roland Hemond was one of the most respected executives that our game has ever known," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "He mentored countless people in our sport and found ways to make our game stronger. Roland Hemond was a great gentleman whose contributions to our National Pastime will never be forgotten."

Hemond started in scouting with the Milwaukee Braves in 1957, moving to the role of assistant scouting director. He was also the scouting director of the Angels from their inception in 1961.

The first of his two stints with the White Sox started in 1970 and ended with him in the general manager role. He moved on to become a consultant for commissioner Peter Ueberroth before becoming the general manager of the Orioles in 1988.

In 1996, two years before their debut, Hemond joined the Diamondbacks in his VP role. He returned to the White Sox as an advisor in 2001 and was with the club when it won the World Series in 2005. He also returned to the Diamondbacks as an advisor in 2007.

"Roland's contributions over the course of his 60 years of service to our game were immeasurable and his impact will continue to be felt by future generations," the Angels said in a statement.

Added the Diamondbacks: "His legacy will live on through those whose lives he touched and mentored on a daily basis as everyone who met him became a friend and had a favorite Roland story. One of his personal mottos, ‘Enjoy the moment,' serves as a good reminder of a life well lived."

