LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19

The CP Women's Open will not be played in Canada for a second consecutive year due to logistical challenges and continued border restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the LPGA Tour said on Wednesday.

Among the factors that led to the cancellation of the Aug. 23-29 event at Vancouver's Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, the uncertainty around travel restrictions and quarantine requirements made it most difficult to move forward.

The decision comes after Golf Canada had worked with local, provincial, and federal government health officials towards a health operation plan for the event.

Shaughnessy, which was also supposed to host the event last year, will host the 2023 edition of the tournament, which will mark the sixth time the province of British Columbia has hosted Canada's Women's Open Championship.

The 2022 CP Women's Open is scheduled to be held in Ottawa.

